Patients in Ggm left to negotiate prices

Gurugram: Despite acknowledging that private hospitals were charging exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment, the Gurugram District Administration



has issued no official notification to cap private hospital prices here.

On Friday, top officials of the Haryana Health Department along with the GDA announced that they were coming up with a plan to reduce prices being levied by major private hospitals here.

Facing flak over their ethical conduct in dealing with the situation of COVID-19 situation in Gurugram, most of the private hospitals after negotiation with the patients reduce the prices of treatment to 15 to 20 percent. Some of the hospitals also have a membership scheme which can also guarantee a reduction in the prices.

This reduction, however, is only based on negotiations between the hospital staff and the relatives of the patient.

"We understand that exorbitant prices being levied by private hospitals is a challenge. We have begun the talks with the management of the private hospitals within one or two days to bring a uniformed rate structure for the benefit of the residents of Gurugram," said a senior official from Gurugram District Administration.