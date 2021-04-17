'Patients can continue with 2nd dose after getting infected'

New Delhi: Medical experts have said that if patients get positive after getting vaccinated then they can continue with the second dose without any difficulties, clearing doubts whether the vaccination is safe post Covid.



Speaking on the same, Dr. Parinita Kaur, Consultant Internal Medicines at Aakash Hospital said that the person who has recovered from Covid and had taken the first dose of vaccination can continue with the second dose. "After the person is recovered and there are no symptoms the person should continue with the vaccination and get the second dose. They have to complete the vaccination schedule where the first dose will be regarded," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Arunesh Kumar, Head of Department, Respiratory Medicine at Paras Hospital said that the Covid patient must wait for at least a month before getting the second dose of vaccination.

"In my opinion a patient should wait for at least a month before they get vaccinated for the second dose because it will have an incremental affect because the number of doses you give plus they will develop antibodies after recovery. What we know is that when you get antibodies from Covid there is an incremental affect in the antibodies level. Timing is important and the patient should be completely recovered," he added.

However, Dr. Deepak Verma, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital said that a patient may not need a second dose as their bodies will create antibodies. "Some studies have shown that such patients may not need a second dose, if they have developed enough antibodies. Therefore, this decision must be made after the antibody test and the health condition of the patient," the doctor added.

Dr Verma also said that if one is found infected after the first dose, they should go into isolation and get themselves tested and treated for COVID-19. "If needed, they should reschedule their second dose of vaccine till they are cured of the disease. It is not advisable to get vaccinated during an active infection," he added.

Doctors have also revealed that if post vaccination symptoms last for more than three days then they should get tested for Covid. The vaccination could also bring forward an underlying health issue.

"After vaccination of the fever is lasting a couple of days then the person shall either get tested or they might have to consider that there might be some other health issue that they need to get checked," Dr Kaur said.

Dr. kumar meanwhile said that fever medicines like paracetamol and Crocin are enough but if the symptoms continue even after medicine then they should get themselves checked.