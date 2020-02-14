Patient falls from 3rd floor of hospital, kin allege foul play

Noida: Tension surrounded at Sumitra hospital in sector 24 area of Noida on Friday after a 46-year-old patient suffering from lungs and liver disease fell from the third floor of the hospital in suspicious circumstances raising serious allegations by the victim's family against hospital staffers and a resident doctor.



The family alleged that the victim, identified as Bheemsain, a native of Hapur district, was allegedly pushed by the doctor who was attending him. However, cops said that the patient was depressed over his long ailing disease and chose to end his life by jumping from the third floor.

As per one of the victim's family members, Bheemsain was admitted to Sumitra hospital on February 3 and was undergoing treatment for his liver and lungs disease. "He was referred from a hospital in Ghaziabad for higher treatment in Noida around 10 days ago. On Friday, an argument broke out between us and the doctors when we tried to get him discharged from the hospital as they levied unnecessary charges during treatment worth over three lakh rupees. We suspect that the hospital staffers pushed him from the third floor of the hospital as in past also they were seen irresponsible in his treatment," said Rohitash, victim's nephew.

Meanwhile, police officials said that the victim has been admitted to ICU of the hospital in a critical condition. "Prima Facie it appears that he was under depression due to his long ailing. We have not yet received any complaints into the matter from the family of victim and will probe the matter if a complaint is received," said a senior police officer from sector 24 police station.

The hospital management was unavailable for comments even after repeated attempts made.