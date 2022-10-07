Pathak: Why L-G not ordering probe into toll tax 'scam'

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena why he has not yet ordered a probe into alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore even though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent him a complaint in this connection with documents" two months ago.



Addressing a press conference here, AAP's Delhi civic body election in-charge Durgesh Pathak also wondered if Saxena was not able to "muster courage" to order a probe into the alleged scam as some very senior leader of the BJP was involved in it. It's been about two months since Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent a letter to the L-G, along with documents, asking for a probe into the scam. Leave aside ordering a probe, L-G has not even sent an acknowledgment of Sisodia's letter so far, Pathak said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Saxena has ordered several probes against the AAP government in Delhi so far since he assumed charge and authorities investigating them are yet to achieve any breakthrough.

L-G orders a probe against the AAP government every other day without any proof. But, we welcome it. Investigate as much as you want. We welcome all probes, Pathak said.

But, why is the L-G running away from ordering a probe into this toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore? Which BJP leader he is trying to protect. It seems some very senior BJP leader is involved in this scam. That's why, it seems LG is not able to muster courage and order a probe into the scam, he charged.

On August 10, Sisodia had written to Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD.

In response to the allegations, MCD stated that the allegation is fake and completely baseless. And that MCD has responded to the matter twice already. MCD said, "It's a poor repeat of the same set of lies. The Corporation, nonetheless, sees the fake allegation as an attempt to malign the image of the Corporation which, otherwise, is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the citizens of Delhi."