Pathak says over 10L MCD school students in dark because of BJP

New Delhi: MCD is bound to pay each student Rs 1,100 for their school dress, books, shoes, bag among other basic needs, said MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference on Wednesday. As per Pathak, BJP-ruled MCD has outrightly given in writing that it will not pay any such assistance to 10 lakh children studying under its schools.



Pathak said, "At a time like this, when the Delhi government is setting an example in the country of the kind of education model that should be followed and how children's education and its management should be ensured, the BJP-run MCD schools in Delhi do not even have the most basic facilities. In the current situation, more than 10 lakh students in the city who study in these schools lack these facilities. Isn't it imperative to question how they will study? There is a certain Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project, which aims that no child should be left behind when it comes to education. However, the 10 lakh children that fall under the jurisdiction of Bharatiya

Janata Party's MCD, are extremely distant from basic amenities which deprives them of a bright future."

"Aam Aadmi Party opposes this and we demand the BJP to rectify their mistake by making children's education a top priority. If the Delhi Government can spend 25% of their budget on education, then MCD should definitely do it, as well. AAP demands that MCD's 10 lakh children should get the sum of money to acquire basic amenities. MCD is saying that this is not their first priority, they have various other priorities. Thus, after fulfilling those, they will look into the matter of education. They haven't yet released the funds for the upcoming year," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, Municipal corporation of Delhi outrightly dismisses allegations made against it with respect to non delivery of basic facilities to students studying in municipal schools.