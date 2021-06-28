Passenger looted of Rs 1L by 3 in Gr Noida

Gr noida: A passenger was looted of Rs 1 lakh by three men after they offered him lift to Lucknow from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The victim identified as Anivesh was waiting for bus at Pari Chowk on Saturday night when a car stopped near him with three men already inside and they offered him ride.

As per compliant filed with the police, Anivesh was looking for some transport around 9 pm on Saturday at Pari Chowk and boarded a cab after driver told him that they are moving to Lucknow. Soon after they moved a few kilometers on the journey, the driver asked him to be cautious if he is carrying any objectionable thing with him as there would be police checking on the route. The assailants stopped the car at a secluded spot and asked Anivesh to step outside where they started checking his pockets.

The robbers snatched Rs 4,500 cash from him and also his ATM cards. They asked him for ATM pin and started beating him when he refused. Later, they withdrew Rs 96,000 from his bank account and fled after dumping him on the road. The victim somehow reached nearest police station and narrated the ordeal. "We are looking into CCTV footage to identify the culprits," said Vishal Pandey, Additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.