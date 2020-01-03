Passenger commits suicide at Yellow Line Metro, services delayed

NEW DELHI: A passenger allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.



"The call was received at 11:55 am, deceased has been identified as Nitin Chandok, resident of C Block Saket, 42 yrs old. He worked at a private company. Reason not yet known, no suicide note found either," said a senior police officer.

Services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident, DMRC officials said.

"Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted soon after the incident. The normal services were resumed after 10-15 minutes delay, officials said.

Though this caused a delay in the services causing some inconvenience to the commuters.

In another incident a man tried to jump in front of metro and commit suicide however, he was saved by the timely action of the metro driver.

The man was later admitted to the hospital and his family has been informed.

"As per 11: 20 am call, Another man named Kishan Lal aged 55 years, a resident of Nand Nagri jumped in front of the train at Jhilmil Metro for committing suicide but was saved as the train stopped before hitting him. He is suffering from throat cancer for the past 6 years," said an official.