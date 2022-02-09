Party bigwigs wrap up campaigns as GB Nagar preps for polls

Noida: With the campaigning for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections comes to a halt on Tuesday, the political leaders have carried out extensive campaigning to woo the voters.



On the last day of campaigning, the star campaigners from all the major political parties visited Gautam Buddh Nagar district to seek votes for their candidates.

From the BJP, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Jewar to campaign for their candidate Dhirendra Singh. People in large number gathered to listen to him and while addressing public, Yogi lashed out at the Samajwadi party. He said that the the workers of the party used to set up firearm factories but the BJP talks of national security and nationalism.

In Noida, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reached to campaign for their party candidate Pankhuri Pathak. He tried to grab votes on the name of development and assured people that their candidate will work for people.

For the AAP, MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference on Tuesday and lashed out at the BJP government citing their failure to handle the COVID situation. Meanwhile, the three constituencies of Gautam Buddh Nagar district — Noida, Dadri and Jewar are scheduled to go to polls in the first round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on February 10. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

As per official data, compared to the 2017Assembly elections, over three lakh voters have added to the voter's list in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Out of 25. 26 lakhs, nearly 16. 22 lakh people are eligible to vote.

In terms of growth, most of it has been seen in Dadri Assembly due to several housing projects coming up in Greater Noida West region. A significant growth of 33 per cent has been seen in Dadri region followed by Noida which has seen a growth of 32 per cent since 2017 Legislative Assembly elections.

In Noida, the registered voters are nearly 7 lakhs while in Dadri the people who will cast their votes are 5. 90 lakhs. Jewar area has shown very less growth in terms of voters count but the area will witness a significant growth in population in upcoming years keeping in mind the development opportunities in the region.