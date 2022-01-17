Parts of Delhi witness 'cold day' conditions

New Delhi: Some parts of Delhi reeled under "cold day" conditions for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, while the sun peeked through the clouds and fog at a few other places, providing slight relief from the biting cold.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory did not record a cold day.

The relative humidity was 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

"Overall, Delhi saw day 4 of the cold day spell on Sunday. Some places, including Palam, reported a cold day. Today, it (the situation) has improved in parts of the city, including Safdarjung and Lodhi road, where a cold day was not observed," a senior IMD scientist said. The national capital's AQI read 261 at 6.06 pm. The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 258, Greater Noida 238 and Gurgaon 188.