Partly cloudy skies likely in city

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was 55 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office have predicted partly cloudy skies and the maximum temperature may settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

Th city's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Friday morning with the AQI clocking 264 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.