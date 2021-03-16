Partly cloudy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy Tuesday morning in the city, with the minimum temperature settling at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 229 at 8 am, according to realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Relative humidity was 82 per cent at 8.30 am, a MeT official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius in the national capital, he added.