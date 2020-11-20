Parties agree to set politics aside as CM calls for unity in COVID-19 fight

New delhi: At an all-party meeting on Thursday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to everyone to come together to fight the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the political parties here agreed to serve in the interest of the people and set politics aside. He added that non-emergency operations in hospitals had been stalled for a few days in light of the surge and urged people to celebrate Chhath Puja indoors.



Kejriwal said, "We have to keep politics, making political statements and remarks, and blaming each other aside, since this is the time to serve the people so that we are able to protect our people from Corona. All the parties have agreed to serve the people of the country, as Delhiites and as Indians."

Party leaders have been politicising the prohibition of the celebration of Chhath Puja in public places and the CM said that the Delhi Government has only disallowed the celebration of Chhath Puja in a public pond or any water body in the open. "We have not disallowed celebrating Chhath Puja. Let's celebrate Chhath Puja by staying indoors. Because of these risks, many state governments have banned the celebration of Chhath Puja in public water bodies and ponds, including the Gujarat government which has restricted it in Surat and Ahmedabad, Haryana govt has banned it in Panchkula, Maharashtra govt has banned it in Mumbai," he said.

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government allocates a separate budget to celebrate the festival since the AAP-led government was formed.