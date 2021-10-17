Participate in anti-dengue campaign: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday encouraged all the residents to participate in the government-run 'Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar' campaign against dengue.

He said that the residents have to take out 10 minutes every Sunday to save the city from dengue along with checking whether there is stagnant clean water in the house and surroundings and if it is, then drain it, change it or put oil in it.

"This Sunday at 10 am, all the residents will encourage their near and dears to check for stagnant clean water in their houses and surroundings," he said. 'The Raaga of Delhi Say No To Dengue' is the tagline of the upcoming week's campaign, he said.