Part of Green Park multi-level parking collapses within a yr

New Delhi: A portion of the SDMC's newly built automated multi-level car park in the Green Park area collapsed on Tuesday and while there were no casualties or injuries reported, the incident prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to seek "accountability in the works of the MCD", with South Delhi Mayor saying that this was a one-off and is being looked into.



The Delhi Police had received information of the collapse, following which they said, "Electrically operated floor plates (that shifts the cars) fell inside the Multi-Level parking causing some damage to cars, no injuries to anyone. The Multi-Level parking is now blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection."

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "Due to technical problem in tower 3 of the parking lot, the eighth-floor plate in that tower was dismantled and it fell down. There has been no loss of life or property in any vehicle. No damage of any kind has happened."

AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "It is a matter of immense shame for both Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi BJP that a new parking structure like this one could not stay intact for even a year. The accountability for this incident falls on Delhi BJP and all the leaders in Delhi Municipal Corporation who uphold the rule of BJP."

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and central minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials. Mayor Suryan told Millennium Post that a probe into the incident has been ordered and that the car park will be repaired within the night so it can be used as soon as possible. He said that the parking had been running continuously and smoothly for almost a year.