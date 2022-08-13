Parivarwad & Dostwad models will destroy country, says CM

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP and the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said "Parivarwad and Dostwad" models will destroy the country and alleged the BJP-led Centre would not have required to impose GST on eatables had it not waived tax on the rich.



In a press conference, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of scaring people by saying government money spent on the welfare of people will destroy

the country.

AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the government convene a special 12-day Session of Parliament to discuss the issue of price rise and "the waiver of loans of friends."

Ahead of the parliamentary elections in the country in 2024, AAP supremo Kejriwal has propagated "freebies" debate accusing the Congress of furthering "Parivarwad" and the BJP of "Dostwad" and claiming the ruling party at the Centre has waived loans and taxes worth lakhs of crores of rupees of its super rich corporate friends.

"India is devoured by Parivarwad and Dostwad. Now it will not work. We will finish Parivarwad and Dostwad," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet and asserted the whole world is adopting the Delhi Model.

The AAP has phrased 'Delhi Model' as the achievements of Kejriwal government in Delhi, specially in health and education sectors.

"Had the tax of a few rich and friends not been waived, there would be no tax on the food items of the poor. Parivarwad and Dostwad ruined the country," Kejriwal tweeted over a report saying corporate tax rate cut led to Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue loss in

two years.

The BJP hit back at the Kejriwal government saying it was following model of advertisement without doing any actual work on the ground.

"The Kejriwal government gave Rs 18 lakh loan to just two students for higher studies and spent Rs 19 crore on advertisement. Also, while it spent Rs 3 lakh on converting crop stubble into fertiliser, and Rs 23.27 crore on its publicity," said Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia hit out at Sitharaman who on Thursday charged Kejriwal of giving a "perverse twist" to the debate on freebies.

"The Union Finance minister tried to scare people by claiming that spending government money on public welfare will destroy India," he said.

"The 'Dostwadi' model of the BJP waives loans of lakhs of crores of rupees of its friends but deprives common people of facilities like health and education. They do 'Dostwadi' politics (for welfare of friends) and we do politics for the common people," he said in the press conference.

The Deputy CM said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is "revenue surplus" despite providing free schemes- power water and bus travel facilities to women —while the "BJP-run states are in deficit".

"The BJP terms welfare schemes for the public 'free ki revdi (sweets)' but we call it investing in our people.... I urge them to invest in the citizens of the country instead of playing 'Dostwadi' politics," he said.