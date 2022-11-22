Parents of woman, whose body was found in bag, held for murder

New Delhi: A young woman, whose body was found in a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway here, was allegedly killed by her father and her mother helped him dispose of the corpse, police said.



Her parents have been arrested, with the police suspecting it to be case of honour killing. The murder weapon has also been recovered, they said.

Victim Ayushi Yadav (21) had gone out for a few days without informing her parents and this enraged her father, who allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village in Delhi's Badarpur on November 17, the day she came back.

The same night, he packed her body in a trolley bag and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

The police did not reveal where the young woman had gone.

"The victim's father Nitesh Yadav and mother Brajbala Yadav have been arrested and sent to jail. They have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the IPC," Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

"Brajbala Yadav may not have shot her daughter, but she was involved in disposing of the body and had accompanied her husband to Mathura in a car," the officer added.

Ayushi's Yadav's brother also knew about the killing, he said.

After the police recovered the trolley here, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.