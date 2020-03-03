Paramilitary conducts flag march in N-E Delhi
New Delhi: Paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and damage assessment teams scoured the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi, where the situation remained tense but peaceful on Tuesday.
Help trickled in the heavily-guarded riot-hit areas, with people carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles.
However, many complained of receiving no medical or legal help from the government.
Hundreds of violence-hit people, displaced from Shiv Vihar, one of the worst-affected areas, have taken refuge at shelter homes in Chaman Park.
They claimed that no help had come from the central or the Delhi government.
At a helpdesk set up by some lawyers, many people came to seek assistance to visit their houses in Shiv Vihar.
The violence hit the businesses hard. Many shops continue to remain shut.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't want riots, address hunger3 March 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 6 cases confirmed3 March 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Govt ready for discussion after Holi, says...3 March 2020 6:27 PM GMT
UN rights chief moves SC over CAA; MEA says 'India's...3 March 2020 6:26 PM GMT
India restricts exports of common drugs as threat of...3 March 2020 6:26 PM GMT