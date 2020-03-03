Paramilitary conducts flag march in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: Paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and damage assessment teams scoured the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi, where the situation remained tense but peaceful on Tuesday.

Help trickled in the heavily-guarded riot-hit areas, with people carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles.

However, many complained of receiving no medical or legal help from the government.

Hundreds of violence-hit people, displaced from Shiv Vihar, one of the worst-affected areas, have taken refuge at shelter homes in Chaman Park.

They claimed that no help had come from the central or the Delhi government.

At a helpdesk set up by some lawyers, many people came to seek assistance to visit their houses in Shiv Vihar.

The violence hit the businesses hard. Many shops continue to remain shut.