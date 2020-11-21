Panic in Gurugram as neighbouring schools report COVID-19 cases

Gurugram: After over 174 students and 107 teachers of Government schools in Rewari Jhajjar, Hisar and Rohtak were found to be positive with COVID-19, anxiety has spread in the schooling community of Gurugram with many fearing schools there could have become hot spots as well. The Haryana government, accordingly, shut schools in the state till November 30.



Fear in Gurugram spread after reports of certain teachers in the private schools here getting infected with COVID-19. The reports of large numbers of students and teachers getting infected with Novel Coronavirus comes when Haryana is led by Gurugram in COVID-19 cases.

It is important to note that from November 2, the schools in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana were allowed to function in Gurugram.

While in the private schools the attendance of the students continued to be low, in government schools students, especially in the secondary classes, had begun to attend classes.

One of the major reasons cited for higher attendance in government schools because a substantial number of students do not have enough resources to take classes through the online medium.

"I first thought of sending my son to the school but then when I saw the situation deteriorating, I changed my mind and I asked him to only take classes through an online medium. I would urge the government agencies that the decision to open schools and colleges should be taken with due diligence. You are putting the risk of hundreds of young people at risk," said Rajeshwari Sachdeva, parent of one of the students.

Interestingly even as there are fears of schools in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana becoming super spreaders, the Haryana Government has gone ahead and has allowed the opening of the colleges that resumed functioning from November 16.