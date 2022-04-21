Panel to revise auto & taxi fares set up, app-based cab drivers end strike

New delhi: The Delhi government has set up a committee to revise fares of autos and taxis amidst rising fuel prices which will be headed by the STA.



The move comes in the wake of rising fuel and CNG prices which have created hardships for drivers and owners of the vehicles. With a new hike of Rs 2.5 in CNG prices, auto, taxi, and cab drivers had gone on a strike on Monday and several representatives from the auto and app-based cab drivers' unions had complained about the increasing fares and asked for subsidy on CNG.

Following the announcement, the cab drivers' union has decided to suspend their agitation for the time being.

The members of the committee will include DC (Vehicle Inspection, Auto Rickshaw, Taxi Unit), Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, along with two nominated District Transport Officers and a technical expert. Additionally, members of civil society including representatives from RWAs, commuters and students are also part of the committee.

The committee has been notified under Section 67 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which gives the state government the power to issue directions to both the State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities by notification in the official gazette.

This is the third time the CNG prices have been hiked in April and CNG prices have risen by Rs 15.6 per kg in less than six weeks. The price of CNG is currently at Rs 71.61 per kg with the city having nearly 97,000 autos including newly registered e-autos, 12,000 yellow-black taxis, and 50,000 economy radio taxis — all of which will benefit from the revised fares.

State's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had met with various auto and taxi unions on Tuesday to listen to their demands and assured them that the govt will come up with a solution that is amicable to drivers/owners and commuters alike