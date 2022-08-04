Panel to probe into death of labourers

gurugram: The administration here has formed a four-member committee headed by an SDM to enquire into the death of four labourers who fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society in Sector 77, a senior official said on Wednesday.



The committee will enquire into the causes behind the incident and fix the responsibility, propose safety measures to avoid such incidents expedite the process of compensation.

The committee will include the deputy labour commissioner, Manesar ACP and the deputy director, security.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against six people for negligence. Police in it's official statement said no arrest has been made so far.

Four labourers died and another was critically injured when they fell off a crane during construction work at Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77.