Panel to look into process of procuring 1K buses by DTC

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the now-stalled process of procuring 1,000 buses by DTC amid demand for a CBI probe by the BJP.

The panel included a retired IAS officer, the principal secretary of vigilance and the transport commissioner of the Delhi government, according to an order by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday.

It further stated that the terms of reference of the committee will be to examine the whole tendering process and analyse whether due process was followed under general financial rules (GFR) and existing rules of procurement.

It will also examine irregularities, if any, in the tendering process, any procedural lapses and also if the procurement process can be structured in a better and more efficient model, stated the order.