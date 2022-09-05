Panel looks into response to public notice inviting objections on its Interim Report

New Delhi: The Fifth Municipal Valuation Committee under its chairman Anindo Majumdar, IAS (Retd) and four members met on September 3, 2022 to decide the course of action to be taken on the objections received on the Interim Report presented



earlier.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 16 objections till date from citizens in respect of the Interim Report of the Municipal Valuation Committee. The Committee will give personal hearing to petitioners. It will meet on Friday and Saturday.

The MVC has recommended a 37% increase in Unit Area Value of all categories of Colony. The UAV has not increased in 18 years.

The cut off date to submit the objections is September 22, 2022.

The Government of NCT of Delhi has set up the Fifth Municipal Valuation Committee u/s 116 (1) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (as amended) in order "to make recommendations to the Corporation on matters relating to classification of vacant lands and buildings in any ward of Delhi into colonies and groups of lands and buildings and fixation of base value per unit area of vacant land or per unit area of covered space of building and factors for increase or decrease, or for no increase or decrease thereof."

Municipal Corporation of Delhi had published a public notice seeking objections within 30 days to the recommendations contained in the Interim Report which had been uploaded on their website for citizens to raise

objections to.