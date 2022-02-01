Panel looking into rights of CCLs invites public submissions for inquiry

New Delhi: While the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has initiated an all-encompassing inquiry to find out the level of awareness children in conflict with law have of their legal rights and why they end up spending more time in care homes than required, the panel constituted by the child rights body has now sought suggestion from legal aid organisations and others to assist them.

The DCPCR has issued a notice inviting submissions from organisations and individuals working on legal aid of children, those working on legal aid for adults, lawyers and NGOs working with children in conflict with law, current or former children in conflict with law, their families, current or former members of Juvenile Justice Boards, and human rights organisations and activists.

The inquiry panel, headed by former SC judge, Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, has asked for written submissions that might assist them in their inquiries through a Google form. The DCPCR said suggestions can be made till December 12 of this year and has asked everyone making submissions to maintain the confidentiality of the children involved.

The DCPCR said that it took this step after receiving several representations from people and organisation wishing to help, so that all relevant organisations can make submissions.

The child rights body said that select organisations and individuals may at an appropriate time be asked to depose before the panel for further assistance in the inquiry. Those wishing to make submissions may do so here: https:/forms.gle/YPVD4ivyJWxP26cJ8.