Panel for choosing 5 markets in Delhi for redev holds meeting
New Delhi: Popularity, heritage value, job creation possibilities and accessibility will be some of the key parameters in selecting five markets
for redevelopment by the Delhi government as announced in the Rozgar Budget for
2022-23, officials said on Tuesday.
The first meeting of an eight-member committee was convened on Tuesday and the parameters for the selection of markets for redevelopment were discussed, said Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel.
The committee will submit its report to the Delhi government by May 20.
"While selecting five markets for redevelopment, the panel will screen markets for their popularity, footfall, heritage value and accessibility.
"We will also consider the market's potential of generating additional jobs after the redevelopment and also look for the possibility of revenue generation," Goyal, who was present in the meeting, said.
Only those markets which have applied on the
government's portal for redevelopment will be considered for selection, he said, adding the second meeting of the committee will be held in a day
or two.
Under the Delhi government's project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as so does business, Goyal said.
