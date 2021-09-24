Pandemic: 'North MCD fired over 600 teachers & stopped edu of kids'

New Delhi: The AAP claimed that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has not been providing education to primary students in the COVID-19 pandemic and fired over 600 teachers. Responding to the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP should know that North MCD primary schools have not been opened for physical attendance yet as the DDMA has not given the approval while online classes are going on.



Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed "BJP-ruled North municipal corporation stopped giving education to primary students in the pandemic and fired 687 teachers". "As many as 70,000 students have dropped out of school due to the BJP-ruled MCD not providing education to children of classes 1 to 5. North MCD says that they are not teaching children during COVID as teaching during the pandemic will harm children," he said.

For the last one-and-a-half years, Bhardwaj claimed the North MCD has not been providing primary education, so imagine what would have happened to those children.

"All the private schools in Delhi are providing education to young children, but the North MCD has stopped it. Will take the issue of teachers to the Education Minister and look for a solution," he asked.