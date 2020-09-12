Pandemic no deterrent for crimes against women and children in Gurugram

gurugram: COVID-19 has not resulted in the decrease in number of sexual crimes against women and children in Gurugram. According to officials, there have been formal complaints of rape that have been registered from January 1 to August 31 this year. These figures are slightly more than 2019 where in the same months 110 cases were registered.



According to Gurugram Police, while in April and May, more cases of sexual crimes were being reported from the rural areas, in recent months there are large numbers of cases which are coming from the urban areas.

Even during the months of lockdown, crimes against women like domestic violence topped the list of crimes in Gurugram. As per the officials, from March 25 to June 25, there were 147 cases of domestic violence that were registered. The officials have not ruled out the possibility that the cases may be higher in the rural areas where women are still hesitant to come out and report the matter to the law enforcement officials.

There have been 158 cases of online abuse, molestation and harassment that were registered from January 1 to August 31.

There has been a surge in sexual crimes against children. From January 1 to August 31, there have been 113 cases that have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In the previous year, there were 115 cases that were registered.

In 2019, there were 193 children who went missing in Gurugram, in which, there were 148 girls and 48 boys.

"On our part, we try our best to make sure that the cases are solved and the victims do not have to face a lot of problems," said a senior official from Gurugram Police.