Pandemic fallout: Crimes in Delhi Metro see massive decline

new delhi: Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes inside the Delhi Metro premises have seen a massive reduction. According to CISF data (January 1-September 30), about 18 cases were reported in which four arms, 40 ammunitions and 13 other items were recovered. Most of these recoveries were made till March whereas from April to August, there was no recovery because Metro Services were halted due to COVID-19. After resumption, one such case was reported. Last year till September, about 36 such cases were reported in which 101 ammunitions and 12 arms were recovered.



The data further shows that there were 16 such cases where missing children were reunited with parents, handed over to the Delhi Metro Railway Police (DMRP) or the child helpline. "14 cases were reported in January and February whereas two cases in September," data shows. Last year (till September) about 79 such incidents were reported.

There were around 20 cases of suicide or attempted suicide. In the first three months, 18 such cases were reported in which six people died, six were hospitalised and six attempts were prevented by the CISF and others. In September, two such cases were reported in which one died and another was hospitalised. In 2019, 60 such incidents were reported.

Sixty three women passengers in distress were helped and rescued which include two in September and 61 in the first three months. Last year, till the same period about 138 women were helped. The data shows that in four cases, reported from January to March, passengers were detected walking on Metro track in which three were fined. About 80 such cases were reported till Septembelast year and over 60 people were fined.

In 91 operations, about 123 male commuters were deboarded from ladies coaches and fined. All reported in the first three months. Last year, over 270 such operations were conducted in which more than 500 people were deboarded and fined. Meanwhile, 18 suspected pickpockets were also nabbed in the first three months of the current year. Last year till September, over 200 such suspected pickpockets were identified and apprehended.

The data shows that over Rs 14 lakh was handed over to SCR or passengers who forgot their money in Metro premises. "In these cases, if the person carrying the money is unable to give a satisfactory answer it is handed over to other agencies," an official said. Last year, three such incidents were reported in which more than Rs 1 crore was seized.

Jitendra Rana, DIG (CISF) told Millennium Post that they take various steps to curb crimes in the Metro. "Our flying and Alpha squads are regularly present in Metro to ensure women safety and keep tabs on pickpockets," he said, adding that their CCTV observers regularly keep a tab on people in distress.