'Palla project most crucial to ensure water security in city'

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the Palla Yamuna Floodplain and claimed that the project will boost 'water conservation, water pollution control, underground aquifer recharge, foul odour reduction, city water security, and ultimately, speed up ecological restoration in some areas where ecosystems have been damaged in the past'.

Bhardwaj said, "The Kejriwal government is working day and night to achieve the target of a clean Yamuna and providing a 24x7 water supply to the Delhiites. The Palla Floodplain Project is the most crucial project in terms of fulfilling the dream of CM Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi self-sufficient in terms of drinking water supply."