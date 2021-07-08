Palam: Mother-son duo bludgeoned to death during robbery bid, woman's nephew arrested

New Delhi: A day after the double murder involving a 52-year-old mother and her 27-year-old son inside their house in south-west Delhi's Palam where both of them were bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the woman's 33-year-old nephew for allegedly carrying out the killing over a personal enmity with them over money.



According to police, the accused, identified as one Abhishek, had pre-planned the murder as last year in December, the accused had taken around 50,000 for the purpose of a wedding from the victim's family, following which they used to constantly taunt and harass the accused to return the money and soon relations turned sour.

The deceased have been identified as one Gaurav and Babita Verma.Two days back, the accused came to the victim's house and had a verbal scuffle with the mother-son duo, police added.

"On Tuesday, Gaurav came prepared to carry out the killing and entered the house's second floor and subsequently killed the victims with a dumbbell...he also took away the CCTV DVR with him," DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The father and the complainant in the case had gone to his hometown and only came on Tuesday, police said. The father, one Krishan Sudhir, worked as an accountant at Air Force Station in Palam while Gaurav used to work at a software company in Hyderabad but was unemployed for a year. The DCP added that police managed to trace the accused as he made an online payment after alighting off an e-rickshaw which was subsequently caught hold off and his location identified, police added.