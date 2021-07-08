Pain, rage & regret at petrol pumps

New Delhi: "We made a choice," a middle-aged Tajinderjeet says, referring to his vote to the BJP government at the Centre. "Now, we are having to suffer the consequences." Many like Tajinderjeet stood at petrol pumps across the Capital on Wednesday — some angry, others dealing with cuts in daily expenses — as the price of petrol here breached the Rs 100/litre mark for the first time.



But for delivery executives like Manoj, the pain is older than the one inflicted at petrol stations on Wednesday. Manoj, 27, works for a food delivery service and rides 200 to 250 kms every day and as he slows into a petrol pump every day all he can think of is how much the price had increased. "Earlier, my petrol expenses for the day used to be within Rs 200, now I'm paying over Rs 350 per day. It is becoming very difficult every day."

At a petrol pump in South Delhi, 32-year-old Gaurav Gujral had also come for a tank refill on Wednesday, when he said, "Every day I have to use my bike for work-related travel and every day that I come to the petrol pump, all I can think about is the number of daily expenses I will have to cut back on." He said that the prices have prompted him to think about having to use public transport.

But even as cab drivers and delivery executives go through the pain of the price hike and impacts on other essential expenditure, attendants working at these petrol pumps have come to face the bitter end of the frustration and rage that common residents are feeling over the price-rise.

Rajesh, one petrol pump attendant near Nehru Place said, "Let me tell you, out of every 100 customers that come in, at least 70 abuse us, shout at us before leaving. Everybody who comes in is troubled by this issue." He added that he can understand the pain of the common citizens. "They are not all from economically weak families. Many are just regular office-goers having to deal with supporting a family in these times," he said.

Significantly, the price rise has affected Rajesh and his family as well. He used to spend around Rs 800 a month on petrol but now is having

to spend close to Rs 1,500. "I understand it too. The veins on my forehead are on the verge of bursting — all I'm thinking about is how to manage expenses at home. All my savings are spent and now I do not know what I will do if there is an emergency of any kind — I have children at home — where do I cut back? I cannot give my children less milk now, can I?" Rajesh asked, just as he went back to directing vehicles to petrol terminals.

Another attendant at a petrol pump in Central Delhi agreed with Rajesh, "Look, we have now come to accept daily abuses from frustrated customers as a daily activity. What can we do?" he asked, requesting that his name not be revealed. He added that the petrol price had affected the cost of almost every daily essential. When asked what expenses he is having to cut back on, he said, "I don't even know how to cut anymore. Everything starting from food, cylinder, to even oil is getting too costly and this suffering seems never-ending."

Meanwhile, those like Tajinderjeet could not get over their regret for voting in the current government. "They are not even listening to our farmers, how can we expect them to listen to us," he said, adding that even if someone tries to ask for what they want or voice their concerns they are thrown behind bars.