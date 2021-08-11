OYO founder interacts with govt school students

New Delhi: In a series of Live Entrepreneurship Interaction under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum of the Delhi Government schools, founder of OYO Room, Ritesh Agarwal, interacted with the government school students on Tuesday. The virtual interaction was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

While speaking of his own struggles, Agarwal said that he started early by identifying the problem and looked at solutions that were hands-on and scalable. The Delhi government started the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for children in Classes 9 to 12th to build an entrepreneurial acumen among the children.

"One of the most important components under EMC is the Seed Money Project for students in std 11 and 12. The project will help in developing the business acumen and make the kids young entrepreneurs," the Minister said.