'Oxygen hoarding': HC dismisses plea against MLA Imran Hussain

New Delhi: The Delhi High court Thursday disposed of a plea alleging that AAP MLA Imran Hussain was hoarding oxygen after the submission by the Delhi government



that he was not provided the life saving gas by the state or refillers here from the quota allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao also told the court that the explanation tendered by Hussain that he refilled the cylinders from a dealer in Faridabad "appears to be credible".

In view of the submissions, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli disposed of the plea alleging that Hussain was hoarding oxygen cylinders at a time when the entire city was in the midst of crisis due to the short supply of oxygen.

"We are not inclined to proceed any further in the matter," the bench said.

The submissions were made in response to the high court's query to the Delhi government on May 10 as to whether the MLA was supplied any oxygen by the state or through the refillers from the allocated quota.