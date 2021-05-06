Oxygen cylinder refilling facility starts in Noida

Noida: In a major relief to several Covid positive patients who had been battling with the deadly virus at their home, the Noida Authority has started oxygen cylinder refilling facility. The collection and distribution for the cylinders, will be done from community centre in Sector 93B.



Noida Authority has been able to establish the service by reaching out to BHEL's plant in Haridwar to meet ongoing demand of oxygen by residents of the city. At present the Authority is starting facility with 180 cylinders, including Type D jumbo cylinders, that have reached Noida from Haridwar.

As per a senior Authority officer, the refilled cylinders will be given to the respective RWA or AOA between 8 am and 11 am while empty cylinders will have to be dropped at the Sector 93B community centre in between 3 pm and 6 pm. Cylinder of all types will be accepted at the oxygen bank.

The authority is working in association with the residents' welfare associations and apartment owners' associations in the city to provide these cylinders. Two officers on special duties and two senior managers from Noida authority have been given the task to form coordination with the residents.

Meanwhile, the movement from Noida to Delhi and other parts of NCR might get restricted again as the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed strict restrictions including issuing e-passes to people who will need to move in and out of the city at the time of lockdown.

The district administration has issued an online link for getting e-pass and people can perform all formalities by sitting at home without going out. "People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass for "essential" outdoor movement during the lockdown," said a senior administrative officer.

People associated with industrial activities, medical and essential services won't need e-passes to travel. Other exempt groups include ecommerce, people having medical emergency, postal service, print/electronic media and internet service.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,703 positive Covid cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 49,265. 10 deaths were also reported due to Covid on Wednesday taking the death toll to 271.

In Ghaziabad, the total number of cases reported on Wednesday were 1,373. 13 persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 288.