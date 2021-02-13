Overspeeding accounted for over 40% of road accidents in Ggm

Gurugram : According to a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) study under the comprehensive mobility plan, 43.5 per cent of road accidents in Gurugram are caused due to overspeeding. The study also revealed that 39.8 per cent of the accidents are caused due to reckless driving and driving on the wrong side. Interestingly, maximum number of accidents occur in the hours between 12:00 am and 6:00 am (35 per cent). 19.2 per cent of accidents occur between 6:00 am and 12:00 pm, 18.5 per cent between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm and 27.2 per cent accidents occur between 6:00 pm and 12:00 am. Among routes that have proven to be prone to accidents in the last few years are Pataudi Road, Sohna Road, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Golf Course Road. The authorities have also been specific in identifying certain black spot areas on these roads.

