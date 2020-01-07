Overcast morning in city
New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening and hailstorm in isolated places.
"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal," a MeT official said.
The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.
"The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers towards evening. Hailstorm is likely in isolated places," the official added.
According to railway officials, around 15 trains are running late due to shallow fog.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sees...7 Jan 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Facebook rolls out 4 new privacy features7 Jan 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Amazon launches Echo Auto for your car at Rs 4,9997 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT
Christian Bale in talks to join 'Thor: Love and Thunder'7 Jan 2020 7:31 AM GMT
Aus head coach Langer to take break from India tour7 Jan 2020 7:30 AM GMT