Overcast morning in city

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening and hailstorm in isolated places.

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal," a MeT official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.

"The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers towards evening. Hailstorm is likely in isolated places," the official added.

According to railway officials, around 15 trains are running late due to shallow fog.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.