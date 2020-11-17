Over 98% childcare homes in city providing age-appropriate formal education

New Delhi: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, after an extensive survey of the public childcare institutes in the Capital, has found that 98.2 per cent of them had the infrastructure and were providing age-appropriate formal education to all of their children.



However, data from the survey covering 109 CCIs in the city showed a lack of government oversight.

The child rights body claimed based on the records of CCIs that 44 per cent of them were not inspected or no feedback was provided by the Child Welfare Committee, JJ Board. The report also shows that 74.3 per cent of CCIs were not inspected by the inspection committee. In 77.1 per cent CCIs, there was the availability of initial reports of interaction with the child.

Interestingly, the NCPCR also recorded the source of funds for these institutes and found that 81.7 per cent are managed by NGOs or trusts, 18.3 per cent are government-aided and 46.8 per cent were not even registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

"38.5 per cent were funded by international donors whereas 40.4 per cent institutions were getting government aid or grants, 32.1 per cent by corporate donors, 34.9 per cent by national donors, 36.7 per cent CCIs by own sources," the data shows. The apex child rights body said that due to multiple responses given by the management of CCIs, the percentage may exceed 100.

About 92.7 per cent of CCIs were having detailed information about the sources of funding. In 91 per cent of CCIs, there was a constitution of management committee but in 90.9 per cent institutions there were no management committee meetings.

As for caring for the children, the survey found that in 97.2 per cent of CCIs, there were health check-ups of every child at the time of admission. In 85.3 per cent of CCIs, meals were planned in consultation with children. The daily routine of 82.6 per cent of CCIs was prepared in consultation with the children's committee or with children's participation. "53.2 per cent of CCIs have no written child policy. In 22 per cent of institutions, there was no segregation of children according to the age group for stay or activities. In 25.7 per cent institutions there was no availability of child-friendly exclusive toilets as per norms," the report noted.

In 87 per cent of institutions, there were adequate measures to

prevent any form of physical, emotional abuse of children that results in mental or physical pain, discomfort or trauma to the children.

The report added 88.1 per cent CCIs had basic emergency medical equipment, 39 per cent had no guidelines with respect to staff access, and 79.8 per cent did not have toilets.

According to the child rights body, they conducted inspections to see the condition of children living in institutions. "Notices were sent to government officials if any deficiency was found," an official said.