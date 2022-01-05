'Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in '21'

New Delhi: Over 9,600 people had been diagnosed with dengue in the national Capital last year, which was the highest reported count of cases of the vector-borne disease here since 2015, according to a civic report released on Tuesday.

Twenty-three persons, including several minors and an eight-month-old boy, had succumbed to dengue in the last dengue season. After showing a spike in cases in the past many weeks, only 68 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week, and no new cases of death have been reported.

According to the civic body's report on vector-borne diseases released on Tuesday, a total of 9,613 dengue cases and 23 deaths were recorded till December 31. Till December 25, the tally had stood at 9,545.

A total 1,337 cases were recorded in December, while November logged 6,739 cases, the highest for that month in at least the last six years.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national Capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.