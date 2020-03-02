Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi
New Delhi: Over 92 per cent attendance was recorded in the board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.
Class 12 and class 10 students had their physics and music papers on Monday.
The CBSE had said on Sunday that any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.
However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.
