Over 87K apply for PM-UDAY scheme in city

New Delhi: Over 87,000 people have applied for the PM-UDAY scheme, which aims to confer or recognise ownership rights for residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, till October 22, officials said on Friday.



Over four lakh people have registered on the portal, they added.

The Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) scheme is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The statement added that of the 87,275 applications, 30,717 have been disposed till date.

The Pradhan Mantri Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) scheme is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).