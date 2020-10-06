Over 840 transferees did not join new posting; CP directs leaves to be withheld after transfer

new delhi: Even after being transferred, over 1,200 police personnel were either not relieved by districts or did not report to the districts where they were transferred. Sources said in a meeting, there was a discussion on the relieving of transferees and senior officers were directed to withhold leaves to police personnel after they are transferred.



As per data (till the third week of September), 356 police personnel in the city police who were not relieved from their units, districts where they were earlier posted. The data shows that this list includes 12 inspectors, 133 sub-inspectors, 35 assistant sub-inspectors, 111 head constables and 65 constables.

An official said that there might be chances that the relieved police personnel are handling important files that need to be completed and that's why it takes time. "Only if there is a serious medical emergency or serious issues, then joining takes time whereas if there is any other issue then the personnel hardly take a few days to join," the official added, requesting not to be named.

Sources told Millennium Post that in a recent meeting, the top brass of Delhi Police had extensively discussed relieving transferees. The data further shows that about 849 police personnel did not report for duty at districts they were transferred to. This includes 19 inspectors, 202 sub-inspectors, 93 assistant sub-inspectors, 208 head constables and 327 constables. There are also incidents of officers going on leave after being transferred and joining their new place of posting after that.

Sources added that the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had directed that all transferees whose orders were issued up to August 15 should be relieved by September 14. "He further directed that henceforth, no leave shall be sanctioned to personnel being relieved on transfer, as a healthy practice," sources said.

Last year, a meeting was held in which a total of 1,873 transferees were found to be not relieved till September 12. The erstwhile top cop had directed all districts and units to relieve all transferees at once.