Over 6,500 ha of land registered through online portal for land pooling: DDA

New Delhi: Over 6,200 applications for nearly 6,575 ha of land have been received by the DDA through its registration portal for its land pooling policy, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the DDA also said that as on date, 1,371 applications have been verified by the Delhi government.

The land pooling policy is based on public-private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner, and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders. The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February last year to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy.

"On closing of the third window on the web portal on April 24, a total of 6,219 applications have been registered through which approximately 6,575 ha of land has been pooled," the DDA statement said. The land pooling policy was notified by the DDA in September 2018.