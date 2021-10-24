Over 60K students admitted to DU so far

New Delhi: Over 60,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's (DU) undergraduate courses under the three cut-off lists and the university has so far received over 1.7 lakh applications. Friday was the last day for the colleges to approve the applications. The payment gateway closed at 5 pm on Saturday.



The special cut-off list for the students who were not able to apply in the first three lists will be released on Monday, while the fourth list will be released on October 30.

According to official data, 60,155 students have paid the fees and the university has processed 1,70,696 applications.