Over 6,000 given Covid ex-gratia

new delhi: Delhi's Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot convened a review meeting on Monday with Divisional Commissioners and DMs to expedite the disbursal of Ex-Gratia under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna. Under the government scheme for financial assistance to the kin of those lost to the virus, over 6,000 applicants have received the one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and a total of 9,643 applications have been received for financial support.

In the follow up meeting, a list of 25,709 deceased people shared by Health Department were discussed which have been segregated district wise by the Revenue Department. A total of 6,995 applications have been approved.

The Administrative Reform and Revenue Department have been directed to depute one dedicated officer at Delhi Government Call Center to apprise them about the scheme as well as assisting them in filing the application on E-District portal. Till September 26th, around 11,000 calls have been made to the affected families.

The Revenue department was directed to create a pool of 100 officials at each SDM level to visit addresses of each deceased persons in the list of the Health Department to inform family members about the scheme and to assist them in filling up the applications. It was directed to complete the exercise within seven days. As on Sept 26, more than 10,000 families from the list of Health Department have been visited by the officials from the SDMs offices.