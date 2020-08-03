Over 600 people arrested for illegal possession of weapons in six months

new delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested more than 600 people in Delhi for the illegal possession of illegal firearms this year till July 2, the latest data available with the city police showed. The data revealed that as many as 381 criminals were arrested during evening patrols and that at least two of the districts in the city had apprehended over 60 such people each.



In light of this, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police to keep up area domination exercises by positioning police pickets and sending out motorcycle patrols, especially during vulnerable hours. The data on arrests for illegal possession of weapons showed that police had nabbed over 250 people in such cases during their regular night patrolling. One of the districts had caught 53 people with illegal weapons during night patrolling.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, during video conferencing with the top brass of Delhi Police, directed senior officers that the motorcycle patrols should work in synergy with PCR and Prakhar Vans so that any vulnerable stretch is not left uncovered for extended periods of time. "In order to find more manpower, the district DCPs should take out extra executive staff posted in offices in favour of field duties," the top cop is learnt to have told senior officers. He also stressed on the importance of completing crime-mapping at the earliest.

The Delhi Police Commissioner further directed officials that Special Staff of each district be tasked with identifying and taking action against persons who are in possession of illegal firearms and suppliers of the same and take appropriate legal action against them.

An officer told Millennium Post that during patrolling, they have arrested several people including gangsters. "Most of the arrests include street criminals who keep a weapon for terrifying their targets during snatching, robbery. We also find some people keeping weapons just to show off. They were also caught," the official said. According to the officer, in the present scenario, most recovered weapons were country-made.

In another meeting, Commissioner Shrivastava told officers that it is increasingly noticed that juveniles and budding criminals are indulging in crime. "Juveniles, budding criminals be identified at early stages and wean them away from crime by utilising their energy productivity in Yuva programmes," he said.

The data available with the Delhi Police (till June 27) shows that more than 230 crimes in the city were reported to the cops as having been committed with a firearm. Sources here told this newspaper that in 54 murder cases, the accused used firearms whereas, in over 120 incidents of an attempt to murder, guns were used.