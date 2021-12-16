'Over 6 lakh members added in recent MCD Badlaav drive'

NEW DELHI: AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday said that 6 lakh members added in recent 'MCD Badlaav' registration drive



and released a statement saying that the people of Delhi are eager for reform in the MCD as they are fed up with the BJP governing it.

The AAP posed several questions about the BJP-led MCD to Delhi residents as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's 'MCD Badlaav' campaign. When asked about BJP-led MCD's corruption, cleanliness, and employees' strike, everyone concurred that the BJP has been an utter failure during its 15 years in power.

The people in Delhi also believe that only the AAP government can bring change to MCD and improve the city's deteriorating situation. Therefore, Arvind Kejriwal's government is urgently needed in the MCD to save the day and undo the damage that the BJP has inflicted in the last 3 terms.

Speaking about the 'MCD Badlaav' Campaign, Pathak said, "On December 5, the AAP launched the 'MCD Badlaav' campaign across Delhi. The BJP has governed the MCD for the past 15 years. As a part of our Badlaav campaign, our workers interacted with Delhi residents, asking them about their opinions and experiences with the BJP-led MCD.

"We are hence making sure to have full on ground coverage by speaking to every single person in Delhi. We inquired of some of these individuals whether their street is littered or not and if their lanes are clean or strewn with trash, asked if there was a waste dump in their neighborhood.

And as a result of all these inquiries and interactions with the people of Delhi, we found that everyone was of the same opinion: there is garbage everywhere and the entire city of Delhi has devolved into hell. Everyone agreed that the

BJP has been an utter failure during its 15 years in power," Pathak added.

"AAP workers are sitting in their individual booths, working tirelessly to connect with the public in an endeavor to bring about the much-needed change and reform. The AAP has set up a canopy at 3,000 locations throughout Delhi. We are attempting to connect more and more people to this campaign through this method. I am pleased to report that 6,21,356 people have already joined the AAP since the campaign began earlier this month," Pathak said.