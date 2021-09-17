Over 5K have been paid Rs 50K Covid ex-gratia, says Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna has received 10,436 applications seeking financial assistance, the State's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam announced.



The Minister while making the announcement said that the state government is disbursing applications to provide financial assistance and added that financial assistance is being given to 1,188 beneficiaries under the monthly assistance scheme. The government in a statement said that 5,675 applications have been approved under the one-time ex-gratia scheme out of which the names of 2,764 are available in the list of Union Home Ministry, while 2,911 could not be matched.

The Delhi government added that it had paid out Rs 50,000 one-time ex-gratia to 5,120 applicants so far.

The Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna was started by the Delhi Government to provide financial help to the dependent families of those who lost their lives due to Corona.

Under the Yojna the government has received 10,436 applications out of which 2,499 applications were applied for the monthly assistance scheme and 7,937 under the one-time assistance scheme.

After verification of the applications 256 applications were rejected due to various reasons, the government said in the statement. At the same time, after the acceptance of the applications found correct in the verification, the Social Welfare Department has started giving the benefit of monthly assistance scheme to 1,188 beneficiaries and so far Rs 45.65 lakh has been distributed under this scheme.