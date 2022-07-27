Over 5.9K trees de-concretised in South Delhi

New Delhi: More than 5,900 trees located in South Delhi have been made free from the presence of concrete at the base of their trunks, allowing the roots greater breathing space, officials said on Monday.



This has been done in the past several weeks as part of a special drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD, in a special drive, "de-concretised 5,908 trees in South Delhi areas," it said in a statement.

This includes 3,909 trees in Vasant Vihar, 83 trees in Greater Kailash-II, 850 in Vasant Kunj in South Zone besides 1,066 trees de-concretised in the Central zone areas.

MCD is making all-out efforts to de-concretise trees in its jurisdiction.

The deconcretisation process will provide breathing spaces to the roots of trees, officials said.

The civic body is taking all possible steps to make Delhi greener. On one hand, green cover through plantation drive is also being increased, and it is also taking steps for conservation of old trees, the statement added.