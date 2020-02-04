Over 5,600 criminals under police radar

New Delhi: To ensure a peaceful Assembly election, the Delhi Police is keeping an eye on over 5,600 criminals. These criminals include dacoits, robbers, snatchers and other lawbreakers. The Delhi Police Commissioner has asked districts to take the required preventive action on anti-social elements which have the potential to disrupt the polls.



The data accessed by Millennium Post revealed that in 2019 (till December) there were around 10,2259 history sheeters on record. "Last year as many as 1,347 history sheets were opened whereas in 2018 there were around 1,103 new history sheets," the data shows. All are under the watch of city police. As many as 1,330 new history sheets, 17 proposals were initiated in 2019. The data further revealed that last year over 5,600 criminals were identified whereas over 5,300 were verified.

"In Outer district-1,022 criminals, South-681, Outer North - 426 criminals, North West-360, Rohini - 317 criminals were identified," the data revealed. Last year over 5,000 criminals were arrested in IPC cases whereas more than 8,000 people were kept in preventive detention. In one of the law and order meetings, the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed district DCPs that they should step up action against anti-social elements suspected to possess firearms or are habitual liquor peddlers and drug traffickers.

"Miscreants who have the potential to disrupt the election process or have had such record should be identified. A strict watch should be kept on their activities. Required preventive action will also be initiated against them," the police chief told officers.

Vigil on mixed population areas

The top cop told officers in the wake of the recent protests, high police visibility and area domination must be continued in mixed population areas. "District reserves, police station reserves and crisis management teams in districts should be activated and kept ready to handle any emerging situation," the police chief said. "As and when an emergency call from mixed population areas is received, the

response of police station reserve should lightning fast," CP Delhi said.