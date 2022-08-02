Millennium Post
Over 519 fined for smoking in public places

BY MPost1 Aug 2022 6:44 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have conducted a special drive under the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at the restricted public places in the outer district, the officials said on Monday.

During the particular drive 519 persons were booked and a total amount of Rs 62,100 has been collected as a fine, DCP (Outer) Delhi Sameer Sharma said. The special drive was conducted on July 30-31 against persons found selling or consuming tobacco products in Restricted Public Places, Sharma said.

