Over 519 fined for smoking in public places

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have conducted a special drive under the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at the restricted public places in the outer district, the officials said on Monday.

During the particular drive 519 persons were booked and a total amount of Rs 62,100 has been collected as a fine, DCP (Outer) Delhi Sameer Sharma said. The special drive was conducted on July 30-31 against persons found selling or consuming tobacco products in Restricted Public Places, Sharma said.