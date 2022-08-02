Over 519 fined for smoking in public places
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have conducted a special drive under the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at the restricted public places in the outer district, the officials said on Monday.
During the particular drive 519 persons were booked and a total amount of Rs 62,100 has been collected as a fine, DCP (Outer) Delhi Sameer Sharma said. The special drive was conducted on July 30-31 against persons found selling or consuming tobacco products in Restricted Public Places, Sharma said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CWG: India play out 4-4 draw against England in men's hockey1 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Indian women ensure historic first CWG medal in 'fours' format1 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG win Champions Trophy1 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs1 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Achinta's journey from being skilled embroiderer to CWG podium1 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT