Over 5,000 discharged from city's largest COVID-19 care facility

new delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID-19 care facility in Delhi has cured and discharged over 5,000 patients till now.



"ITBP provided more than 800 medical personnel which include specialist doctors, medical officers (doctors), paramedics, pharmacists, and more than 600 security personnel to run SPCCC round the clock. This centre was inaugurated on June 27," official said.

Since July 5, the total patients admitted at the centre are 6,427. Out of these, 5,000 have been discharged after being successfully treated. Only 133 of them have been referred to other

hospitals.

"Till date, the oldest patient cured here was 78 years old and the youngest being a 17 days infant. All facilities are being provided free of cost to all strata of the society," official said.

Currently, more than 1,317 patients are undergoing treatment at the SPCCC. At present, SPCCC has two segments — CCC (Covid Care Centre) and DCHC (Dedicated Covid Health Care Wards — 10 per cent). The critical cases are treated with specialised care such as holistic therapy, yoga

sessions.

"The Psychologist and Stress counselors from ITBP conduct regular courses for the patients for their mental well being to overcome monotony and isolations. Proper nutrition is being ensured for the patients," official said.